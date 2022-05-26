Britt Robertson engaged

Britt Robertson is engaged.

The 32-year-old actress accepted her significant other Paul Floyd's rooftop proposal last weekend.

Paul shared a video of the moment he asked the 'I Still Believe' star if she will marry him, and she replied: "So much so.

"We are getting married?! I love you so much!"

The happy couple then embraced in a passionate kiss.

He also wrote on Instagram: "Introducing Brittany Leanna Robertson-Floyd. My wife to be x (sic)"

The 'Tomorrowland: A World Beyond' star commented: "Love you bbb"

Britt - who was previously romantically linked to her fellow 'A Dog's Purpose' star KJ Apa - took to her Instagram Stories to show off her new engagement ring.

In reference to her tattoo, she wrote: "Did I Mention that Im fun? (sic)"

And she added: "And engaged."

Several of their famous pals took to Instagram to congratulate the pair.

'Project X' actress Kirby Bliss Blanton wrote: "Ahhhhhhhh ahhhhh I'm gunna cry. I'm so happy for you too. Love is reallll!!! (sic)"

Model Sydney Lima wrote: "OH MY GOD WE HAVE LIFT OFF!!! (sic)"

'Teen Wolf' star Shelley Hennig posted: "Im a little partial to slide 2 THE FUN FLOYD’S!!

"Wedding at universal? (sic)"

Model Elsie Hewitt commented: "i’m crying

"i love u both so much #1 fan since day 1 (sic)"

Britt shared a picture of her and Paul on Instagram for the first time in March.

She added the caption: "[crown emoji] of my [heart emoji]"

In April, she posted a selfie with the Brit, and she wrote alongside the image: "Couple of Brits/Britts (sic)"

