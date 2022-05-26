Johnny Depp has issued a blanket denial of Amber Heard's "heinous" allegations of abuse against him.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star returned to the stand on Wednesday (25.05.22) during the final days of the former couple's $100 million defamation trial, and Depp claimed it was "humiliating" and "unimaginably brutal" to hear Heard's allegations of violence and sexual violence against him, and insisted they are "all false".

During his testimony, he said: "It's insane to hear heinous accusations of violence, sexual violence, that she's attributed to me, that she's accused me of.

"I don't think anyone enjoys having to split themselves open and tell the truth, but there are times when one simply has to because it's gotten out of control. Horrible. Ridiculous. Humiliating. Ludicrous. Painful. Savage. Unimaginably brutal. Cruel. Um, and all false. All false.

"This is not easy for any of us, I know that.

"No matter what happens, I did get here and I did tell the truth and I have spoken out for what I've been carrying on my back reluctantly for six years."

Depp was also asked about a rumour that he had pushed his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss - who he dated between 1994 and 1997 - down the stairs.

He said: "Ms. Heard took the story and turned it into a very ugly incident, all in her mind. There was never a moment where I pushed Kate down any set of stairs."

Earlier in the day, Kate also denied the rumour while appearing in court via video link from Gloucestershire, south west England.

When asked in court by Benjamin Chew, a member of Depp's legal team, if the 58-year-old Hollywood actor had ever pushed her down the stairs while they were dating, Kate replied: "No, he never pushed me, kicked me or pushed me down any stairs."

She told the court how during a holiday in Jamaica with Depp he had picked her up and "got [her] medical attention" after she had fallen down some stairs.

Kate explained: "We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did. There had been a rainstorm and as I left the room I slid down the stairs.

"I hurt my back. And I screamed because I didn't know what had happened to me and I was in pain.

"He came running back to help me, carried me to my room and got me medical attention."

Heard, 36, previously referenced the model during the ongoing court case, when she discussed an alleged altercation between Depp and her sister, Whitney Henriquez, saying: "[Whitney's] back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her. I don't hesitate, I don't wait - I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs."

Heard first made the allegation during her testimony in the UK in 2020.

She said at the time: "I remembered information I had heard [that] he pushed a former girlfriend - I believe it was Kate Moss - down the stairs. I had heard this rumour from two people and it was fresh in my mind."

The explosive court case has been taking place in Fairfax, Virginia, over the last few weeks after Depp sued his ex-wife Heard for $50 million over a 2018 op-ed in which she recalled being a victim of domestic abuse.

But the 'Aquaman' star countersued for $100 million because she didn't mention him by name.

Closing arguments are due to take place on Friday (27.05.22), and the jury are expected to start their deliberations on the same day.