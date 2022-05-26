Bella Hadid is launching an NFT collection.

The 25-year-old model has taken to Instagram to announce the launch of her new NFT venture, which is called CY-B3LLA.

Bella - who has more than 52 million followers on Instagram - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "As we’ve been reminded too many times, the universe we live in is imperfect. But I believe this provides a true opportunity to build a meta community, sustained by peace, love, compassion and meaningful connections."

The project has been created in partnership with reBASE, with Bella launching as many as 11,111 exclusive NFTs.

The brunette beauty ultimately hopes to bridge the gap between herself and her fans.

She added: "I've co-founded this collection because they aren't just NFTs - they're invitations to a new global nation. Each NFT features different and unique 3-D scans of me, though up with you in mind, that will be utilized around the world; designed to encourage travel, community, growth, fantasy and human interactions.

"That's just the beginning. In the coming months, we'll grow this new meta nation with real locations and events all around the world, where I can meet each and every one of you.

"Join a new online community at www.cybella.xyz (sic)"

Bella already has a huge social media following, but she previously admitted that she struggles with her role-model status.

The catwalk star said in 2016: "It’s crazy because even the people that look up to me are older than me. I’m still growing, and that’s the hardest part, because if you’re in the spotlight you’re immediately an adult.

"It’s hard. The things I’d do is the same s*** other 20-year-olds in college would do, but it’s different for me because people are watching."