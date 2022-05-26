Naomi Campbell praised Kate Moss after she took to the witness stand in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's ongoing $100 million defamation trial.

The 52-year-old supermodel took to her Instagram Stories to support the 48-year-old star, after she appeared at Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia via video link from Gloucestershire, south west England, on Wednesday (25.05.22) to give evidence about a rumour that Depp once pushed her down the stairs.

When asked in court if the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor had ever pushed her down the stairs while they were dating, Kate replied: "No, he never pushed me, kicked me or pushed me down any stairs."

Later in the day, Naomi took to Instagram to share a headline from a story about Kate giving evidence, and she wrote alongside it: "YES WAGON TELL IT!! @katemossagency [heart emoji, fire emoji, heart emoji, fire emoji] (sic)"

Wagon is a nickname Naomi has called Kate for years.

What's more, Kate also told the court how during a holiday in Jamaica with Depp, 58, he had picked her up and "got [her] medical attention" after she had fallen down some stairs.

She explained: "We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did. There had been a rainstorm and as I left the room I slid down the stairs.

"I hurt my back. And I screamed because I didn't know what had happened to me and I was in pain.

"He came running back to help me, carried me to my room and got me medical attention."

Kate, who gave evidence in less than five minutes, was not cross-examined by Heard's team.

It comes after Heard, 36, had previously referenced Kate during the ongoing court case when she discussed an alleged altercation between Depp and her sister, Whitney Henriquez.

The 36-year-old actress said: "[Whitney's] back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her. I don't hesitate, I don't wait - I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs."

Heard first made the allegation during her testimony in the UK in 2020.

She said at the time: "I remembered information I had heard [that] he pushed a former girlfriend - I believe it was Kate Moss - down the stairs. I had heard this rumour from two people and it was fresh in my mind."

Depp's legal team were seen pumping their fists when she first mentioned Moss' name during the ongoing defamation case, which is in its sixth and final week.

It came about after Depp sued his ex-wife Heard for $50 million over a 2018 op-ed in which she recalled being a victim of domestic abuse, but the 'Aquaman' star countersued for $100 million because she didn't mention him by name.

The case continues.