Cities: Skylines available on the Humble Bundle

Cities: Skylines, created in 2015, has been added to the most recent Humble Bundle. The game has amassed over $250 in content since its launch. However, with the Humble Bundle you can have access to the base game for a little as one-dollar.

The Humble Bundle is providing users with City: Skylines content whilst donating all of the proceeds to charity, letting users provide to a worthy cause.

Two of the charities being supported in the Cities: Skylines Colossal Collection bundle are The Trevor Project, one of the largest suicide prevention organizations geared towards the LGBTQ+ community while another is dedicated to providing clean water to those in underdeveloped countries.

The first tier of the bundle, beginning at one-dollar will provide the basics of the game, while paying $15 will provide the user with several DLC packs and expansions.

For $20, individuals will receive majority of the game through the year 2021 as well as 20% off many of the newer DLC packs.

The collection will be available for purchase until June 15.

