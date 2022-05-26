DC’s Marvel MMO has been cancelled

Only six months after its announcement, the Marvel Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) game has been cancelled.

Enad Flobal 7 (EF7), the parent company overseeing the game, stated that the reason for cancelling the release is due to the cost of creating the experience and the inability to guarantee enough money in return.

The game was intended to be designed by Jack Emmert at Daybreak Studios, who is the name behind City of Heroes as well.

EF7 posted to a GamesRadar blog post, stating the reasoning for cancellation coming after a: “reassessment of the development risk profile, investment size, and long-term product portfolio strategy for the group.”

The $50 million set aside for the Marvel MMO will now be put towards other smaller-scale projects. Some of these funds will also be put towards updates in related existing games, such as Universe DC.

Little has been shared about the the Marvel MMO or the possibilities for the upcoming projects that will replace its creation.