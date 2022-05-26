Niecy Nash has said that school should be a "safe" place after losing her brother in a school shooting.

The 52-year-old actress lost her brother Michael when he was a 15-year-old student at back in 1993 when a high school love triangle led to him being shot by a classmate.

Niecy has spoken out on social media following the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday (24.05.22), which saw 19 students and two teachers killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos before he was shot dead himself by authorities.

The star - whose real name is Carol Betts - wrote on Instagram: "I'm so sad. My brother was killed on his high school campus. It hits different cuz school is a place you should feel safe. I don't wish it on anyone..

"My God [broken heart emoji] This is America. (sic)"

The 'Claws' actress has previously opened up about how gun violence has affected her own life after being forced to watch her own mother survive a gun wound from her then-boyfriend before losing Michael just a few years later.

Back in 2010, she said: "When I was 15, I saw my mother get shot. Her boyfriend was very abusive, and he shot my mother with a sawed-off, double-barreled shotgun in front of her children, Easter Sunday morning, shot her down like a dog in the street. "

Niecy paid tribute to her tragic brother on the 25th anniversary of his death, which followed the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Florida.

She wrote at the time: "25 yrs ago today, my only brother, Michael Ensley was killed on his high school campus by kid with a gun. It’s 2018 and the death toll is rising while our spirits are still breaking. You don’t hear the pain. You hear the sound of NRA [dollar bag emoji] being exchanged."