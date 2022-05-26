Lorraine Bracco, Alessandro Nivola and Jamie Lee Curtis have led tributes to the late Ray Liotta.

Messages of grief surrounding the death of the ‘Goodfellas’ star - who passed away, aged 67, while in the Dominican Republic shooting his new movie ‘Dangerous Waters’ - have poured in from his former co-stars and across the entertainment industry.

Lorraine Bracco - who played his wife Karen Hill in the 1990 mob movie directed by Martin Scorsese - was “utterly shattered” by the “terrible news”.

The 67-year-old actress wrote on Twitter about the actor who portrayed the real-life mafia man Henry Hill: “I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray. I can be anywhere in the world people will come up tell me their favorite movie is 'Goodfellas'. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta.”

Alessandro Nivola - who worked with Ray in the ‘The Sopranos’ prequel flick ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ - labelled him a “legend” as he gushed about how “lucky” he was to have worked with the ‘Fields of Dreams’ star.

The 49-year-old actor wrote on the micro-blogging site: RIP Ray Liotta. I feel so lucky to have squared off against this legend in one of his final roles. The scenes we did together were among the all time highlights of my acting career. He was dangerous, unpredictable, hilarious, and generous with his praise for other actors.Too soon

Rosanna Arquette paid her respects to her "friend back in the day".

The 62-year-old actress tweeted: I’m really sad to hear that Ray Liotta has passed away. He was a friend back in the day and it’s very sad. We had a lot of laughs Rest In Peace My friend.

Jamie Lee Curtis was “sad to hear” about his tragic passing - which is not being treated as suspicious - and called him a “gentle man”.

The 63-year-old actress said on Twitter: “His work as an actor showed his complexity as a human being. A gentle man. So sad to hear.”

Viola Davis offered her condolences as she admitted that she “loved” his work.

The 56-year-old actress said: “RIP Ray Liotta!! Loved your work (heart emoji).”

Ray’s good friend Josh Brolin shared that he will “miss” him underneath a black-and-white image of the ‘Marriage Story’ star posted to his Instagram.

The 54-year-old actor said in the caption: My buddy. My friend. How so soon? Why? I’ll miss you. I will think about seeing you at Gold’s often, talking about what to do next, how to find something together. I always looked up to you — the work was always so good, but the man you were always stood out among the rest of them. Yes, I will miss you, pal. Until we meet again, wherever they say that is. [red heart emoji, red heart emoji]”

In the comments of the heartbreaking post, actress Kristin Chenoweth, 53, said: “RIP GOODFELLA Ray Liotta. I adored you. I love knowing you all those years ago.”

Supermodel Helena Christensen, 53, also replied, writing: “Oh man what an immense actor he was [heart emoji].”

James Caan - the star of the 'Godfather - added on Twitter: "Not Ray [red broken heart emoji]"