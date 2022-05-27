The Duchess of Sussex visited the memorial for the victims of the second deadliest school mass shooting in US history.

The 40-year-old royal laid flowers to pay her respects to the 19 pupils and two teachers who lost their lives after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School with an AR-15 on Tuesday (24.05.22).

A representative for Meghan told the BBC that she visited on Thursday (26.05.22) in a personal capacity as a mother - as she has three-year-old son Archie and 11-month-old daughter Lilibet with her husband Prince Harry, 37 - to show her condolences and support.

Numerous celebrities have condemned the attack and called for action from US politicians at a state and federal level, such as Kim Kardashian in an emotional thread on Twitter, who claimed there was “no excuse” to justify the deadly tragedy.

The 41-year-old reality television personality - who working towards becoming a lawyer -wrote: “There is no excuse and no justification for what happened yesterday. The current laws in our country around gun control are not protecting our children. We have to push lawmakers to enact laws that are fitting in today’s world.”

The legal reform activist added: “As I even type these words I am seriously dumbfounded that this is something considered normal, acceptable and legal,” before urging lawmakers to “control” the problem.

Kim said: But the one thing that lawmakers can and should control now is access to weapons.

Meghan’s visit comes after she and her husband - who relocated to the California in 2019 and left their duties as senior royals behind - recently confirmed that they will be attending Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II’s Jubilee church service on June 2 in London.