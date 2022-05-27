Ruby Barker has been receiving hospital treatment for mental health issues.

The 'Bridgerton' star has reassured her fans she is feeling "better" now and is looking forward to returning home, but she has been "really unwell" and urged fans to speak up if they are struggling with something too.

She said in a video shared to Instagram: "I am better.

"I just want to be honest with everybody, I have been struggling. So, I'm in the hospital at the minute, I'm gonna get discharged soon and hopefully get to continue with my life and I'm gonna take a little bit of a break from myself.

"And I want to encourage others, if you are struggling, please do yourself a favour. Take a break, stop being so hard on yourself. And people used to always tell me not to be so hard on myself, and I never really, really knew what that meant."

The 25-year-old actress - who declined to share her diagnosis - has vowed to "change" because she was "rage-filled, frustrated, angry" before seeing help for the "intergenerational trauma bundled up inside".

She added: "I was carrying the weight of the world on my back.

"And now, I'm at a point where I have a diagnosis, and I will talk to you about that at another time. But I have a diagnosis, and I am relinquishing myself and forgiving myself and drawing a line in the sand. I can't carry on the way that I've been carrying on. I need to change. So, that's what I'm trying to do."

Ruby praised Australian singer Sexton, saying her music had "literally brought [her] out of pits" before thanking Netflix and 'Bridgerton' creator Shonda Rhimes for "saving" her, as well as her close friends.

She noted she had previously had to drop out of West End production 'Running with Lions' after contracting COVID-19 and experiencing mental health issues, but she "cannot wait" to get her life and career back on track now.

She said: "I cannot wait to fulfill all of my engagements and to have a good career and a good life. Because I do not want my diagnosis to be a self-fulfilling prophecy.

"I want to survive and I will survive, and I'm going to. And so are you. That's the beauty of it, so are you. If you're with me, you're in good hands. Thank you."