James Lafferty and Alexandra Park have got married.

The 'One Tree Hill' actor and 'The Royals' star tied the knot in Hawaii, nearly two years after he popped the question.

Alexandra's former 'The Royals' co-star Hatty Preston confirmed the news by sharing several images from the couple's nuptials.

In a post that has now been deleted, Hatty wrote: "Our Parky got Lafferty'd. These are the official wedding photos by Mario Testino."

Other stars who attended the bash included 'One Tree Hill' actor Stephen Colletti and 'The Royals' stars Tom Austen and Merritt Patterson.

The pair confirmed their engagement in September 2020.

James took to Instagram to share a picture of the pair embracing, with Alexandra displaying her ring as she put her arm around her husband-to-be.

He added the caption: "She said yeah"

The couple - who are thought to have been dating since 2018 - have remained largely private about their relationship.

The pair appeared to go Instagram official in 2018 when Alexandra shared a picture with James and his 'One Tree Hill' co-star Stephen at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco.

James also posted the photo on Instagram, and he wrote: "Not sure why @stephencolletti and I are dressed for Easter Sunday, but at least @alexandrapark1 came to play. #FTV2018. (sic)"

As well as starring as Claudia Hammond in the Australian soap opera 'Home and Away' from 2009 to 2013, Alexandra is best known for her portrayal of Princess Eleanor in E! drama series 'The Royals' from 2015 to 2018.

It is thought she may have met James on the set as he directed an episode in the second series in 2015, titled 'Taint Not Thy Mind, Nor Let Thy Soul Contrive against Thy Mother', and he returned to helm other episodes in the third season.

James is best known for playing Nathan Scott on CW teen drama series 'One Tree Hill' from 2003 to 2012.