EE will be the technology partner of this year's Glastonbury Festival.

The mobile network will be the festival's tech partner for the seventh year running in 2022, with Glastonbury making its much-anticipated return after nearly two years.

Pete Jeavons, the marketing and communications director at EE, said: "Over the years we have worked with the team at Glastonbury to use our technology to improve the experience of festival goers - whether that's keeping your phone charged, getting in touch with friends at the festival or sharing memories with those that aren't there.

"With the increasing data demands seen at live events across the country, we are working hard at Worthy Farm to make sure we have a network in place that can cope with these demands."

Some 200,000 festival goers are set to attend Glastonbury this year, and EE is installing seven temporary masts, adding to the two permanent sites, to cover Worthy Farm.

Music fans will be able to enjoy superfast mobile network technology, while they will also have access to the EE Recharge Tent, so their devices can remain charged throughout the weekend.

Emily Eavis, the co-organiser of the festival, said: "We're really pleased to announce EE as our technology partner for the seventh year running, providing the best possible network for our rural site, as well as free charging facilities and the official app."