A group of Congress members in the US have asked Google to stop collecting "unnecessary" data.

More than 40 Democratic members of Congress have expressed fears that location data could be used against people who have obtained abortions.

A letter sent to Google CEO Sundar Pichai reads: "We believe that abortion is health care.

"We will fight tooth and nail to ensure that it remains recognized as a fundamental right, and that all people in the United States have control over their own bodies. That said, we are concerned that, in a world in which abortion could be made illegal, Google’s current practice of collecting and retaining extensive records of cell phone location data will allow it to become a tool for far-right extremists looking to crack down on people seeking reproductive health care. (sic)"

Albert Fox Cahn, the executive director of the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, has welcomed the campaign.

He argued that Google currently risks becoming "complicit in criminalising abortion".

He said in a statement: "It’s not enough for tech firms to say they’re pro-choice, they have to stop collecting data that puts pregnant people at risk.

"There’s no way for Texas to station state police at every out-of-state abortion clinic, but with data from Google and other companies, they don’t need to. If tech giants don’t act soon, we’ll see pregnant people seeking abortion care out of state, only to come home to an arrest warrant."