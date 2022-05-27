Jude Law has joined the cast of 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew'.

The 49-year-old actor's casting was confirmed at the 'Star Wars Celebration' in Anaheim, California, on Thursday (26.05.22) - although the role of his character remains a secret for the time being.

Jon Watts - who co-developed the project with Christopher Ford - said: "It's a story about a group of kids, about 10 years old, from a tiny little planet who accidentally get lost in the 'Star Wars' galaxy. And it's the story of their journey trying to find their way home."

'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' is due to begin filming soon and is scheduled to be released in 2023.

Dave Filoni, who will serve as an executive producer alongside Jon Favreau, has given fans an insight into what they can expect from the production, comparing it to 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars', which ran from 2008 until 2020.

He explained to Entertainment Weekly: "It's as much of a kids' show as 'Clone Wars'. And I'm like, we cut people's heads off in 'Clone Wars', so I'm not sure that's the best measure."

Speaking about the new series, Jon added: "We liked the idea of using kids to give you a different perspective and see the galaxy through a different pair of eyes."

Meanwhile, the 'Star Wars Celebration' also teased season three of 'The Mandalorian', and confirmed that it will debut in February 2023.

'Andor' - which stars Diego Luna, Adria Arjona and Stellan Skarsgard - will debut on the Disney platform on August 31 and it's already been renewed for a second season.

Showrunner Tony Gilroy confirmed that 12 episodes have already been filmed and another 12 are in the works.

Elsewhere, Warwick Davis is set to reprise the role of Willow for a new Disney+ series.

The 52-year-old actor starred in the Ron Howard-directed 'Willow' movie in 1988 and he's now returning to the role for a new series that will debut on November 30.