Dyson is secretly building 'brain' robotics.

The tech giant - most famous for its mammoth vacuum cleaner range - unveiled their prototypes in a video which saw the robots picking up children's toys off the floor and removing plates from a drain as well as and using robotic vision to guide a robot arm equipped with a tiny Dyson Vacuum to clean a living room.

Dyson’s Chief Engineer Jake Dyson said in the video: "There's a big future in robotics, saving time and improving daily lives. We've been working for about 20 years on floor cleaning robots but besides all that we've been doing a lot of research into robotics which no one was aware of.

We are setting up a robotics tech office in London as well as Singapore and Philadelphia. We're after 700 types of robotics to work on the brain. Brain robotics essentially.

"And we can get there but we need more people. We have always invested in digital future and mechanics and knowing what we want to drive towards."

Alongside the video - which was posted to Dyson's official website - the move was labelled the "biggest clue" as to the future of robotic home cleaning.

A statement read: "Dyson gives tantalising glimpse of secret robot prototypes which appear to carry out household chores, as it hunts for the world’s brightest robotics engineers

Today, Wednesday 25 May, at the International Conference on Robotics and Automation (ICRA) in Philadelphia, Dyson is giving its biggest clue yet to the future of household robots as it seeks to woo the brightest in the field of robotics to join its rapidly growing team."