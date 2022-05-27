Elon Musk has secured additional funding for his proposed takeover of Twitter.

The billionaire businessman is currently in the midst of buying the micro-blogging platform, and he's now secured additional funding to complete the deal, according to financial filings.

Musk, 50, has increased his personal funding of the deal from $27.3 billion to $33.5 billion. He's also secured an additional $6.25 billion in equity financing, thereby reducing the amount of debt that he'd take on to complete the purchase.

What's more, the financial filings confirm that Musk - who is the world's richest man - has held talks with shareholders for additional financing commitments to close the deal.

Musk previously outlined his ambitions behind the takeover, saying he wants to "unlock" the potential of Twitter.

In a statement, the billionaire said: "Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.

"I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it."