Dame Deborah James has launched a fashion line to raise money for Cancer Research.

The 40-year-old journalist - who began hosting the 'You, Me and the Big C' podcast when she was diagnosed with bowel cancer back in 2018 before learning it was terminal - has teamed up with In The Style to launch a collection that includes a range of sloganed t-shirts and floral dresses with all of the profits going to charity.

Alongside an image of the launch, she wrote on Instagram: "I am so proud of this and so happy that I’m able to share it with you. @inthestyle x Deborah James collection is now available for an exclusive pre-order on the @inthestyle app for 48 hours only! I am also delighted to share that 100% of the profits from the collection will go to @bowelbabefund for Cancer Research UK (minimum of £2.18 to £12.39 product dependent)@

Deborah - who is also known as the Bowel Babe and is receiving end-of-life care at home with her husband and two young children - went on to reveal that she has been working with the brand for "several months" and explained that the partnership had really "taken [her]" away from her illness.

She wrote: "For several months now, I've been working closely with @inthestyle on this really special collection full of beautiful clothes that will make us all look and feel our very best!! This partnership has honestly kept me going taken me away from cancer, and I'm so honoured to finally be able to share what we've been working so hard on with all of you!"(sic)

In the Style x Deborah James is available for pre-order now, with orders set to ship from July.