Liam Gallagher has launched a fashion line with Selfridges.

The 49-year-old musician - best known for being part of Manchester rock band Oasis alongside his older brother Noel, 54, - has partnered with the upmarket department store to create a range that includes Liam’s own personally designed clothing for Nigel Cabourn, as well as upcycled jackets from Barbour, a collection with C.P. Company, sunglasses from Finlay, a smock from Sage Nation and a parka, anorak and bucket hat from Snow Peak, all driven by the licensing and retail team from Warner Music’s WMX.

Sophie Bishop, Director, Retail Merchandise A R, WMX, said: "Liam is not only a legendary artist and frontman but he is also a fashion and cultural icon. This collaboration brings together Liam’s unique style with world-class brands and celebrates his incredible new album and upcoming Knebworth shows. Liam also wanted to highlight and showcase up-and-coming creatives which led to us partnering with Manchester Metropolitan University. Through the competition, we hope to inspire and give a platform to the next generation of fashion designers."

The 'Wonderwall' hitmaker - who also released his third solo album 'C’MON YOU KNOW' on Friday (27.05.22) and is set to play two sold-out shows at Knebworth Park on June 3 and 4 - also held a competition for students at the Manchester Fashion Institute at Manchester Metropolitan University to have their own original graphic designs printed onto garments which will be sold as part of the collection, eventually won by Niamh and Aoife Dobson, who developed a design based upon a collage of their own CD-themed art.

A representative for Liam said:: "Liam Gallagher is not only one of the greatest rock stars of all time but a true fashion icon and pioneer whose style and influence can be seen from high streets to festival fields across the country. We are delighted to be partnering with the iconic Selfridges store for these unique events, that celebrate Liam's style, with limited edition pieces from brands - Barbour, C.P. Company, Finlay, Nigel Cabourn And Sage Nation - that have been part of Liam's story since the beginning. We are also very happy to be collaborating with Manchester Fashion Institute, inspiring the next generation of innovators and creatives."

The Liam Gallagher x Selfridges collection is available now in London, Manchester Exchange Square, and Manchester Trafford Centre as well as online.

https://www.selfridges.com/GB/en/cat/liam-gallagher/