Harry Maguire crashed his wife Fern Hawkins' hen do.

The Manchester United defender flew out to Marbella with England international teammate Jordan Pickford to join Fern and the Everton goalkeeper's wife Megan Davison following the conclusion of the Premier League season last weekend.

Harry and Fern married in a registry office wedding earlier this month and are planning a romantic chateau ceremony in France later this summer. Fern and Megan had been in the Spanish city since last week as the former's £30,000 hen party began.

The 29-year-old sportsman - who shares daughters Lillie Saint, three, and Piper, two, with Fern – has travelled to Spain in a bid to forget a disastrous season that saw him booed by Manchester United fans.

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "Harry is in Marbella now with Fern, Pickford and his missus and all the kids.

"They've gone from a hen party to a golfing holiday."

Fern has been celebrating her nuptials with 20 friends on the Costa del Sol and had a 12-hour pool party at Marbella's Nao Pool Club.

The bash has been organised by Harry's sister Daisy Maguire, 21, who was named as the maid of honour at an engagement party last year.

Maguire was jeered by England supporters before the friendly win over Ivory Coast earlier this year and Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate was angered by the reaction.

He said: "I thought the reception was a joke. An absolute joke.

"What he's done for us and the way he has performed for England has been phenomenal. I don't get it.

"We're either all in this together or we're not. He's in an England shirt and not only should you support someone in an England shirt regardless but when he's played at the level he has, it should be total commitment behind him. So, I don't get it."