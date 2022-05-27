Ewan McGregor hasn't given his wife any advice about joining the 'Star Wars' universe.

The 51-year-old actor - who is reprising his role as 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' as the titular character in the new Disney+ series - thinks it is "cool" that Mary Elizabeth Winstead will play an undisclosed role in 'Ahsoka', but he hasn't offered her any tips.

He said: “She doesn’t need any advice from me, but it was kind of cool that when it came up and she was starting to think about it – we thought it was amazing to both be in this world together.

“It’s something that will [always] be with us. It’s not something that ever goes away.”

And Ewan is looking forward to embarking on joint press tours with his spouse, with whom he has son Laurie, 11 months.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' at the 'Star Wars' Celebration event in California, he said: “Now that she’s also in this world where we’ll be able to do this kind of thing together, it should be amazing.”

While 'Star Wars' bosses spoke to Ewan before casting Mary, they weren't looking for his "approval" but they're delighted he encouraged her to sign up.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said: “We did [have conversations with Ewan], but I don’t think we were looking for his approval for his wife and vice versa.

“But we couldn't’ be more excited to have the two of them involved in Star Wars.”

“She doesn’t have the firsthand experience that he does, but he was the one saying, ‘Mary, you’ve got to do this. You’re going to have a blast.’ And I think she will."

The 'Velvet Goldmine' actor - who also has four daughters with ex-wife Eve Mavrakis - previously confirmed rumours Mary had joined the spin-off about the Force-sensitive fighter, and was excited to immerse their son into the world.

He said: "My partner, Mary, is doing that 'Star Wars' series with Rosario [Dawson] and she’s about to start.

“Our little boy has been born into this massive 'Star Wars' family."