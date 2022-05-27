Hayden Christensen wears "special Sith underpants".

The 41-year-old actor has reprised his 'Star Wars' role as Anakin Skywalker/ Darth Vader in new Disney+ series 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' and in order not to feel too uncomfortable in his heavy costume, he donned a "cooling suit" underneath during filming.

Asked by 10-year-old superfan Inathi Rozani if he wears special Sith underwear under his costume, Hayden laughed and said: "Sith underpants? I do wear some special Sith underpants. There's actually a special like cooling suit that goes on underneath the Vader costume that pumps cold water around your body to just help you cool off a little bit.

"It helps a lot. It really does."

Hayden admitted he got very sweaty wearing his costume.

Inathi - who was wearing a Rubies Darth Vader costume - asked his idol if he ever wears his suit at home and Hayden replied: "Do I wear my suit around the house? If I did, I would never admit to it.

"It's a very hot and heavy suit and you do sweat a lot. Are you feeling that too?"

Hayden had a great time working with Ewan McGregor, who portrays the titular Jedi, in the new show.

He said: "Ewan's hilarious; he's got a great sense of humour. He's just always cracking jokes and, yeah, he kept me laughing the whole time."

But the actor wouldn't want to swap roles with his friend.

Speaking as he constructed a LEGO Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter set, he said: "You know, I really like the one that I got. I think Anakin, Darth Vader’s a pretty awesome character."

Even when he wasn't filming, Hayden liked to play with his lightsaber, although he admitted he was disappointed not to fly a starfighter.

He said: "You know, I always like just to like swing a lightsaber, so even if I’m not fighting in a scene, I’ll still go step off to the side and I'll practice my lightsaber moves a little bit.

"I'd rather fly a starfighter. I mean, a lightsaber’s an amazing weapon, but what are you really going to use it for?...

"It’s very intimidating when you’re holding a lightsaber. An Obi-Wan lightsaber is awesome. The Vader lightsaber, that's, I think, the coolest lightsaber though, isn’t it?"

Because Inathi had brought along a Star Wars Lightsaber Forge Darth Vader Electronic Extendable Red Lightsaber along to the interview, Hayden agreed to teach him some moves.

He said: "So, when you hold your lightsaber you just keep it out in front of you. That’s your ready stance. You want to do something that’s sort of, you know, like a standard Jedi move? You just kind of twirl it in one hand and you let your … You let the lightsaber to come down like this. Yeah? Just like that. And you bring it back around."

Watch the full video interview at https://vimeo.com/showcase/9551434/video/713484986