New games have been added to Nintendo's Switch Online service.

The platform - which was launched in 2018 - already features an impressive selection of popular gaming titles, and more video games have now been added to the service.

'Congo's Caper' and 'Rival Turf' are landing on the SNES, while 'Pinball' will be available on the old NES extra.

The development forms part of Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa's promise that more and more content will land on the Switch Online service during the course of this year.

Nintendo said in a Twitter post: "Three classic #SuperNES and #NES titles are now live for #NintendoSwitchOnline members!

"Super NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

"[tick emoji] Congo's Caper

"[tick emoji] Rival Turf!

"NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

"[tick emoji] Pinball (sic)"

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund recently acquired a five percent stake in Nintendo.

In recent years, the Public Investment Fund has spent billions acquiring stakes in various video game companies, including Capcom, EA, Activision, and Take-Two.

And in a filing made with Japan's Finance Ministry, it was recently confirmed that the investment vehicle for the Saudi state has bought a 5.01 percent in Nintendo.

The move means that the Public Investment Fund is now the fifth-largest shareholder of Nintendo.