Jon Hamm is "on the list" for Tom Cruise's cake deliveries.

The 'Mission: Impossible' actor famously sends out over 100 white chocolate coconut bundt cakes from Doan's Bakery in California every year, and although he only worked with the former 'Mad Men' star fairly recently on 'Top Gun: Maverick', he's been sending him the sweet treat for a long time.

And Jon admitted the cake is "the best" he's ever eaten.

Asked if he is on the "Cruise cake list", Jon laughed and said: "Yes, I am. It’s a very anticipated cake, that’s for sure. I don’t know when that particular piece of information got out, but I had been on it even before I worked on this film.

"I don’t know how, but I remember getting it at one point and thinking, 'This might be the best cake I’ve ever had in my life.' And it still delivers, even over the pandemic."

Jon likes to "savour" the cake over a long period of time, rather than dive straight in.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "It does keep, I’ll say that. It keeps for a while, and like a lot of cakes, it’s good a little stale, too. So we savour it. We do not descend upon it."

Kirsten Dunst - who starred with Tom in 1994's 'Interview with the Vampire' - previously admitted her whole household gets excited when the actor's gift arrives.

She said: "‘[Tom] sends me a cake every Christmas.

"I call it the Cruise cake. It’s so good – a coconut cake with white chocolate chips. It gets eaten within a day in my house.

"When the Cruise Cake gets delivered, it’s like, 'Cruise Cake’s here!' My friends know what that means."

But Angela Bassett confessed she keeps the treat for herself.

She admitted: "Only I eat it".

Other stars to have admitted to receiving the cakes include James Corden, Rosie O'Donnell, Jimmy Fallon, Henry Cavill and Barbara Walters.

However, Tom doesn't eat them himself but likes to know how much people have enjoyed them.

He previously said: “I wait for the calls. Like, ‘Tell me about it.'”