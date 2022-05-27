Pet Shop Boys have led the tributes to Depeche Mode keyboardist Andy Fletcher.

The musician - who was a founder member of the electronic band - passed away at the age of 60 on Thursday (26.05.22) and the synth-pop duo – consisting of Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe – have hailed the music star as a "warm, funny and friendly person".

The band tweeted: "We're saddened and shocked that Andy Fletcher of Depeche Mode has died. Fletch was a warm, friendly and funny person who loved electronic music and could also give sensible advice about the music business."

Alison Moyet – who grew up on the same Basildon estate as Fletcher – was left stunned by news of his death.

The 'All Cried Out' singer said: "I have just heard the news. Since we were 10. Same estate. Class mates to label mates. He who kept faith with all the old gang and they with him. It doesn't compute. Fletch. I have no words. (sic)"

T'Pau singer Carol Decker has also paid a glowing tribute.

Carol tweeted: "Fletch was a lovely guy, DM one of my all time favourite bands, sending all my love to his family friends and band members. (sic)"

Depeche Mode enjoyed chart success during the 1980 and 1990s, with hits such as 'Personal Jesus' and 'Just Can't Get Enough', and the band said they were filled with "overwhelming sadness" following Fletcher's passing.

A statement from Dave Gahan and Martin Gore read: "We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member and bandmate Andy 'Fletch' Fletcher.

"Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint.

"Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time."