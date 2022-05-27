Liam Gallagher is considering having a hip replacement operation next year.

The 49-year-old rocker revealed last month he needs the joints replacing because he suffers from arthritis as a result of a longstanding thyroid problem but had so far refused to go under the knife.

And though he's relying on painkilling injections to get him through his huge concerts at Knebworth next weekend, he's now having second thoughts about his previous surgery stance.

Speaking to Zoe Ball on 'The Radio 2 Breakfast Show', he said: "Hips, man, they’re both bashed up, but I just went to get these injections the other day actually, so now I am buzzin’ mate, I’m like Louie Spence... I might go and ruin my career at Knebworth and go and start doing some high kicks like Jagger, and everyone’s going like that, ‘I want my money back, we only come to see him stand still.’ But I’m going to have to have the operation next year maybe, but can’t be getting it done before Knebworth.”

The former Oasis singer admitted last month he'd rather use a wheelchair than have the operation.

He said: "My hips are f***** ... I’ve got arthritis, bad. I went to get it checked and my bones are mashed up.

“The lady was going: ‘You might need a hip operation, a replacement’ – no way. You’re all right... I think I’d rather just be in pain, which is ridiculous, obviously. I know that – just get them fixed.

“But it’s also the stigma, saying you’ve had your hips replaced... What’s next?

“I can’t sleep at night for the pain, tossing and turning. So I’m on the herbal sleeping tablets and they’ve saved my life. One of them: seven hours out – no pain, nothing.

Although the 'Wall of Glass' singer - who is engaged to Debbie Gwyther - was aware of the benefits of the commonplace procedure, he'd rather put up with "a little pain" than run the risk of something going wrong.

He said: “I don’t mind a little pain. Keeps you on your toes. Pain is OK...

“No, no... I can’t [have the hip replacement]. Just the thought... They have to break your hips.

“I asked the lady what the downside was: ‘You might die in surgery. It’s a one in a million chance.’ F*** off. I’m not going to crisp it having my hip cracked, thank you. I’d rather be in a wheelchair with Debbie pushing me around, like Little Britain.”