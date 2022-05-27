Yara Shahidi has graduated from Harvard University.

The 22-year-old actress - who is best-known for playing Zoey Johnson in the sitcom 'Black-ish' - attended the prestigious law school after being recommended by former First Lady Michelle Obama, and she's now taken to social media to celebrate her graduation.

Alongside a photo of herself in a cap and gown, Yara wrote on Instagram: "Yara (noun): a Harvard graduate #ITSOFFICIAL #CLASSOF2022 (sic)"

The 'Grown-ish' star has managed to successfully balance her acting commitments with her academic work over recent years.

Her mom Keri has also taken to social media to share her pride with the world, posting a behind-the-scenes video of Yara at her graduation ceremony,

In the Instagram video, Keri says: "Guess where I am, guess who I'm with? Who's about to graduate?" before turning the camera round to reveal an excited Yara, who says: "Meeeee!"

Yara and her family have posted lots of photos and videos from the graduation ceremony, including a selfie of Yara alongside her father Afshin.

He captioned the post: "Beautifully surreal moment seeing our delicate petal in full bloom."

Prior to the graduation, Yara completed a 136-page thesis paper titled 'I Am a Man: The Emancipation of Humanness from Western Hegemony Through the Lens of Sylvia Wynter'.

The actress - who earned her degree in Sociology and African American Studies - explained that it was a "surreal" feeling to know that she'd completed her academic work.

Reflecting on her experience at Harvard, Yara told Vogue: "It’s surreal to have finally hit this major milestone. I’ve known I wanted to go to college since I was four. By 17, I knew exactly what I wanted to study, so to see that come to fruition is a goal fulfilled."