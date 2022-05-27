Ray Liotta poignantly said in his final interview he wanted to get to the end of watching ‘The Sopranos’.

Despite starring in the film prequel to the landmark HBO drama, ‘The Many Saints of Newark’, the late movie hardman said he “eventually” planned to finish the series.

Liotta, who died in his sleep aged 67 on Thursday (26.05.22) said on Late Night with Seth Meyers last September about trying to wade through the six-series mob drama starring James Gandolfini: “I never really watched it – shhh! A few episodes in the beginning, but at that time I just wasn’t into sitting home and watching television. I was out doing stuff.

“I saw episodes and I said, ‘Wow, this is really good.’

“Every now and then you’re flicking and there’s an episode that’s on. I will – I will eventually!”

He added that as he was playing a new role in was a prequel, he didn’t have to base his portrayal on a character who already existed.

Liotta said: “I didn’t have to sound like anybody. Some of the people in our show go on to be in the series.”

Liotta, best known for his leading role as Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s 1990 crime classic Goodfellas, died in the Dominican Republic while shooting a new film called ‘Dangerous Waters’, according to his publicist Jennifer Allen.

One of the last films Liotta finished before his death, ‘Cocaine Bear’, announced its official release date a few weeks earlier.

The film, directed by Elizabeth Banks, 48, is due for a cinema release on 24 February 2023, Universal confirmed earlier this month.

It has been reported there were no signs of foul play or anything suspicious about Liotta’s death.

The actor is survived by his actress daughter Karsen, 23, and he was engaged to be married to Jacy Nittolo, 47, who was with him while he was filming in the Dominican Republic.

A cause of death is still to be formally released.