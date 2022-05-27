Amber Heard wept and looked traumatised as her lawyer told jurors if she was abused by Johnny Depp even once she wins her trial against the actor.

The actress’ attorney Benjamin Rottenborn, 41, added during closing arguments of the former couple’s bitter defamation case he was not just talking about physical violence, but also “emotional abuse, psychological abuse, financial abuse, sexual abuse”.

Heard’s lawyer started closing arguments for her side after a 15-minute morning break at Fairfax Courthouse, Virginia.

He asked the jury to consider what kind of message Depp’s team is sending to victims of domestic violence.

Rottenborn urged: “Think about the message that Mr Depp and his attorneys are sending to Amber, and by extension to every victim of domestic abuse everywhere.

“If you didn’t take pictures, it didn’t happen. If you did take pictures, they’re fake. If you didn’t tell your friends, you’re lying. If you did tell your friends, they’re part of the hoax.

“If you didn't seek medical treatment, you weren’t injured. If you did seek medical treatment, you’re crazy. If you do everything that you can to help your spouse, the person you love, rid himself of the crushing drug and alcohol abuse that spins him into rage filled monster you’re a nag.”

He added that in “Depp’s world, if you leave him”, he will do everything he can to wage a “campaign of global humiliation against you” and “destroy your life”.

The lawyer also said explicit texts read during the trial from Depp, 58, about Heard, 36, revealed the “heart and mind of America’s favourite pirate” – referring to Depp’s role as Captain Jack Sparrow in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.

The texts included one from 2016 that read: ‘Hopefully that c***’s rotting corpse is decomposing in the f****** trunk of a Honda civic.”

In another message, Depp allegedly wrote about have sex with Heard’s burned corpse.

The closing arguments on Friday morning (27.05.22) were briefly disrupted Friday morning when an Amber storm alert went off, sending emergency alert sounds throughout the courtroom.

Rottenborn continued after the interruptions by playing a now infamous video recorded by Heard that showed Depp furiously slamming kitchen cabinets and grabbing wine at their apartment.

The lawyer raged about Depp’s alleged smirks, saying: “Mr Depp in this courtroom right now is laughing and making snide remarks as that video is being played, but it’s not a laughing matter. Who does that? Who does that?”

Heard was seen wiping away tears and looking distraught as Rottenborn rattled off a litany of instances in which Heard was allegedly abused.

Judge Penney Azcarate, 54, released jurors and the rest of the courtroom for a one-hour lunch break – during which Depp was seen punching the air with joy from under an umbrella.

In the second part of closing arguments for Heard’s team, her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft, 64, shot down Depp’s side’s suggestion that the ‘Aquaman’ actress’ abuse allegations are a “hoax”.

She asked “what would Amber Heard’s motive be for creating a hoax or creating any of this or making any of this up?”

Heard’s attorney added the actress still intends to play the pledges she made to the American Civil Liberties Union and the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Bredehoft said she had not been able to pay the full $7 million to the institutions from her divorce settlement from Depp as she has had extraordinarily high legal fees since Depp’s lawsuit.

But Heard has claimed several times – including under oath in Depp's 2020 libel case in the UK –she had donated the entire settlement to charity.

She finally admitted on the stand while being questioned by Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez, 38, she she failed to pay what she had pledged.

Rain and severe storms are pummelling Fairfax, Virginia and a flood warning is in effect.

But the bad weather has not stopped fans waiting outside to glimpse the warring ex-couple as the closing arguments in their case tie up.

After a lunch break, Depp and Heard’s teams started to give their rebuttal arguments – with the actor’s side allotted 39 minutes and Heard’s six minutes.