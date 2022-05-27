Millie Bobby Brown was stalked by a fan who lied to security so he could be near the actress on a film set, a court has heard.

The 18-year-old ‘Stranger Things’ actress was allegedly targeted by a fanatic while shooting Netflix film ‘Damsel’ in London.

Her alleged stalker Dalian Martin, 26, was accused of lying to security to get close to the actress, then is said to have turned up again in the middle of a live podcast Brown was guesting on – prompting her team to call police about the intrusion.

Martin is accused of giving false details to guards on both the set of the film and the podcast to gain access to Millie “for unknown reasons”.

Brown – who has been dating singer Jon Bon Jovi’s model and actor son Jake Bongiovi, 20, for almost a year – has since secured a stalking protection order against Martin, following the court’s finding he “poses a risk” of harassment.

Highbury Corner magistrates court in north London heard Martin was accused of carrying out “acts associated with stalking” on May 16.

Court papers revealed tonight (27.05.22) said: “Martin has on two occasions attended filming venues where high profile actress Brown is in attendance recording for Netflix and a live podcast.

“Martin provided false information to security staff at each venue in an attempt to gain access to the venues and make contact with Brown for unknown reasons.”

The interim protection order prevents Martin from contacting Brown or her family.

He is also barred from visiting places where she may be.

And he is blocked from recording still or moving images of the actress or ”following or waiting” for Brown.

He must also admit to police of owning any Internet-accessible technology, and surrender his digital passwords – as well as admitting any social media accounts he has registered.

Martin’s social media accounts now appear to have been deleted and his failure to comply with any of the terms could result in a jail sentence.

Martin, of no fixed address, will be back in court in connection with the interim order on July 7.

Brown is now based in America after she was propelled to fame as Eleven in Netflix sci-fi series ‘Stranger Things’, which is back for its fourth series.

But she has returned to her native UK to continue shooting ‘Damsel’ for the streamer.

Brown appeared defend a character in Netflix drama ‘You’ who stalked a female writer, by writing on Instagram when she was aged 14: “He’s not creepy, he’s in love with her and it’s okay… .”

She later deleted the remark after an outcry it was an offence to stalking victims.

Despite his desire for acting fame, Brown’s boyfriend said doesn’t want to become part of a “showbiz couple” with the actress.

He said: “As long as you can have your identity – who you are and what you originally set out to do – and keep that strong, that’s the goal.”

And in spite of being far from a household name, Bongiovi added in the spring/summer issue of ‘Man About Town’ magazine he is targeted by trolls who have “plenty of nasty things to say”.