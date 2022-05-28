Kelly Osbourne is celebrating one year of sobriety.

The 37-year-old TV star - who is expecting her first child with Slipknot rocker boyfriend Sid Wilson - took to Instagram to share her sobriety milestone.

She posted a picture from the Twelve Steps app tracker and wrote: "What a difference a year can make! If you would have told me 365 days ago that I would be sober, happy, and about to be a mumma I would have laughed in your face. Life is truly amazing when you do the work. Thank you to everyone that has supported me on this journey. I love you all so much!!!!!!!"

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Kelly revealed her pregnancy on Instagram by sharing a picture of herself holding a copy of her sonogram.

She wrote: "I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

Last year, Kelly shared that her battle with addiction had “robbed” her of much of life’s milestones, such as having children.

She said: "I feel very behind. As a woman, I would have loved to be married and have children by now. My brother [Jack] has three daughters and I would have loved to have kids by now, but that wasn't what was in the cards for me yet."

However, Kelly admitted that she “would have been no kind of mother at all because I was that crazy addict that was like, 'Oh yeah, I'll stop doing drugs when I get pregnant because I have to.' Like, that's insane that I would ever even think that."