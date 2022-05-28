Dyson is betting "big" on robot technology.

The company - which was founded by Sir James Dyson - is best known for making household appliances, but in the long-term, Dyson hopes to develop robots capable of household chores by 2030.

Jake Dyson, the son of the founder who now works as the company’s chief engineer, said: "This is a ‘big bet’ on future robotic technology that will drive research across the whole of Dyson, in areas including mechanical engineering, vision systems, machine learning and energy storage."

Dyson is currently planning to construct the UK’s largest robotics research centre at its Hullavington Airfield site in England.

The tech company previously committed to spending as much as £2.75 billion from 2020 to 2025 in an effort to develop new products, including robot-led designs.

Meanwhile, Sir James Dyson - who is one of the UK's richest people - previously bemoaned the country's approach towards manufacturing.

He explained: "It is our feeling that manufacturing is something dirty, done by unsuccessful people.

"People who are not successful academically, they go off into factories and they produce things, and factories are treated as places that provide employment, not places that produce wonderful products we can sell all over the world and bring in foreign clients and create wealth. That is what they should be considered as, but that’s not how they’re viewed politically or by the public."