Matthew Morrison has left 'So You Think You Can Dance' after he failed to follow "production protocols".

The former 'Glee' star has exited the show just one week after the season 17 premiere and issued a statement explaining his actions have prevented him from "being able to judge the competition fairly".

He said in a statement: "Having the opportunity to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance was an incredible honour for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show.

"After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly.

"I cannot apologise enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet."

Details about Matthew's breach of protocol have not been made public.

Matthew, 43, had joined the judging panel for this season alongside JoJo Siwa and Stephen "tWitch" Boss, with Cat Deeley returning as host.

Many of the shows have been pre-taped so Matthew is expected to appear in future episodes throughout June before his replacement takes over for the second part of the season.