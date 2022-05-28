Hilary Duff enjoys talking to her son about how she met his father.

The 34-year-old actress shares son Luca, 10, with former husband Mike Comrie and she likes to share their happy times together with Luca whenever she can.

The 'How I Met Your Father' star told US Grazia magazine: "I can tell the story to my eldest son, Luca. Because he is 10 years old, he is ready compared to his sisters to listen to those stories and to understand them. I had Luca with my ex-husband and we talk about it often. I like to tell him about how I met his father, about the good times we spent together, about the greatest joy when I found out I was pregnant and how his father and I coped with pregnancy. It is a very sweet thing. As adults we forget how nice it was to hear our parents’ stories when we were children.

"I am very involved in my children’s lives. I am present. I like to play with them and listen to them. Don’t get me wrong; I’m also the one who imposes discipline in the house. It’s all fun and games until they cross certain limits.

"Luca is a very good child. The only thing that infuriates me about him is how forgetful he can be. Every day I remind him to take his iPad, the books for school. I make him a packed lunch. I remind him to brush his teeth and put on his shoes. It is a daily routine. I have always done these things for him every day, I have taught him, and he regularly forgets something. Often, I get a phone call from school informing me that Luca has forgotten his lunch. Mae is still too young, but my second daughter Banks will definitely give me a hard time. She is tough. Nothing really bothers her."

Hilary and Mike divorced in 2016 and she has daughters Banks, three, and Mae, 12 months with her second husband Matthew Koma and Hilary is also planning to talk to Banks and Mae about how she and Matthew got together.

She said: "He asked me to marry him in a very sweet way: with an illustrated book that represented our story. We broke up several times before having our daughter Banks and the on and off translated into drawings is hilarious."