Hilary Duff admits to 'living in a bubble' as a child star

© BANG Media International

Tags

Hilary Duff "lived in a bubble" as a teenage star.

The 34-year-old actress shot to fame as a child, starring in the hit TV series 'Lizzie McGuire' - but Hilary has now revealed that she wanted to walk away from her career at the age of 18.

The blonde beauty - who has also enjoyed success as a singer - shared: "Around 18 I gave up everything. I had just finished a tour. I was in Europe, and after the last concert, I said, 'Enough'."

Asked why she felt that way, Hilary told Grazia magazine: "I didn’t know how to cook or start a washing machine. I didn’t even know what I liked and what I didn’t. I didn’t plan my day and I was never on my own.

"I had a fabulous career but I was no longer satisfied. My friends did normal things for that age, but I lived in a bubble and felt terrible. Not to mention the pressure I felt: I had about 200 people working for me on tours. I was responsible for their salaries. It was too much.

"I had to pull the plug to understand who I was, what I really wanted, and to learn to live alone."

Hilary ultimately opted to take a break for two years, and she now realises that stepping back from her career has helped her in the long run.

The actress - who has Luca, ten, with ex-husband Mike Comrie, as well as Banks, three, and Mae, 14 months, with Matthew Koma - explained: "Taking that break helped me become the humble woman I am today. I don’t think I would have kept my feet as firmly on the ground as I do today if I hadn’t taken that break then."

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend