Camila Cabello is fulfilling a "bucket list" ambition by performing at the Champions League Final.

The 25-year-old singer is headlining the opening ceremony before the soccer game between Liverpool and Real Madrid, and Camila is looking forward to watching her first-ever game at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday (28.05.22).

Camila - who shot to fame as part of Fifth Harmony - shared: "A couple of hours ago I was feeling nervous but now I'm feeling really excited. Because I was like: all of Europe is watching, I love being here.

"I mean, something that I love about soccer fans is the amount of joy and intensity and passion, like that energy that you feel. I've always wanted to go to a soccer game. I'm not just saying that because I'm here, it is something I've always wanted to cross off my bucket list.

"My dad is Mexican; I'm Latin, so soccer is a big part of our culture and rooting for Mexico whenever they play."

Camila also confessed that soccer is the only sport she really understands.

The 'Bam Bam' hitmaker - whose pre-game performance will be watched by a global TV audience - told Uefa.com: "Soccer is by far my favourite sport and I have always really wanted to go to a game. It's the only sport I can watch, and I completely know what's going on. And it’s the only sport my family really can enjoy.

"I wouldn't call myself a soccer fan compared to [the fans at the Stade de France], but I really do love it. There's been a few times that I have tried to go to games specifically to support [but] with my schedule, it just hasn't been able to happen. This is my first game, so I'm really, really excited."