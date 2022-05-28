Winona Ryder is "very protective" of her 'Stranger Things' co-stars.

The 50-year-old actress stars alongside the likes of Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo and Noah Schnapp in the sci-fi drama series, and she's confessed to being protective of them.

She shared: "I have mixed feelings about kids in the industry, but we've really scored with these kids."

Winona - who plays Joyce Byers in the hit show - has also teased the new series.

The Hollywood star told 'Daily Pop': "It has progressively gotten more frightening. But what I love about it is it does keep that sort of personal heart, love, sort of, connection with the kids and the difficulty of being a teenager."

Elsewhere, Joe Keery - who plays the part of Steve Harrington - has also offered an insight into the new season, warning younger viewers that they might want to cover their eyes and ears at times.

Joe said: "I was surprised. I was like, 'Wow, okay. Kids will be scared. Kids will have nightmares.' You know, if I was a kid and I was watching this, it would be disturbing."

Meanwhile, Winona previously revealed she turned to her mom for advice about starring in 'Stranger Things'.

The actress admitted she was "freaking out" before she started filming the award-winning show.

She shared: "I said, ‘Mom, if every bit of logic is telling you your kid is gone, would you still [refuse to believe it]?’ And she said, ‘Absolutely'.

"I said, ‘What if they show you a body?’ She said, ‘If you don’t see it happen, you don’t believe it.’ It’s a weird, primal thing. But I may have gone too far. It seemed like every day I was crying or freaking out."