Maya Vander has started her own real estate business in Miami.

The 40-year-old star has taken to social media to announce the launch of her new real estate firm, which she's named The Maya Vander Group.

Maya - who stars on 'Selling Sunset' - wrote on Instagram: "Introducing… The Maya Vander Group team! [clapping emojis] So excited to continue to share this new chapter. Miami we're taking over! (sic)"

Maya subsequently claimed that hard work will be key to the success or failure of her business.

She wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "We are all working hard and pushing everyday. We love and respect our clients, which is SO important in order to be successful in real estate (sic)"

Jason Oppenheim, the president of The Oppenheim Group, has already voiced his support for Maya's ambitious plans.

He wrote: "Yes maya!!!! [clapping and heart emojis] (sic)"

Meanwhile, Maya recently revealed she hopes to get pregnant again.

The TV star suffered a stillbirth in 2021 - but she remains hopeful of having another child one day.

The real estate agent - who has Aiden, three, and Elle, two, with her husband Dave - shared: "I have my moments, that's part of grief, and just take this opportunity to raise voice for stillbirth and pregnancy loss. I think part of healing is getting pregnant again. I hope I will. We'll see."

Despite her heartbreak, Maya explained during the 'Selling Sunset' reunion show that she feels "very lucky" to already have two "beautiful children".

Maya also revealed that she received the autopsy report after the death of her baby boy.

She said: "We just got the autopsy back and it was just a bad accident with the [umbilical] cord mixed with some swallowed placenta."