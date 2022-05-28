Shanna Moakler is auctioning off her engagement ring from Travis Barker.

The 47-year-old model was married to the Blink-182 star between 2004 and 2008, and following his recent wedding to Kourtney Kardashian, she's now decided to auction off her engagement ring.

Shanna - who has Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with Travis, as well as Atiana, 23, with boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya - told Us Weekly: "I think it is a beautiful piece and truly was my dream ring.

"However, that chapter of my life is over and even though wearing it at one time brought me great joy, I hope it will find a new home and continue to bring someone as much happiness as it once did to me. It’s truly an iconic ring!"

Bidding for the dazzling ring starts at $51,000 - but Shanna ultimately hopes it'll go for a lot more.

She shared: "I’m hoping it sells for $120,000. It was worth about $160,000."

Shanna has teamed up with Worthy.com to sell the ring, but the model insists her decision is unrelated to Travis' recent wedding.

She said: "I’m sure people would assume that [it’s related to the wedding], but I simply wanted to find a proper seller and Worthy.com is the most professional and I know will give this piece the attention it deserves."

Earlier this month, Shanna sent her best wishes to Travis and Kourtney after they tied the knot in Italy.

The model also praised the loved-up couple for including her children in the ceremony.

She explained: "I wish the happy couple a lovely marriage. I will continue to only want the best for my children. It was a beautiful gesture to include my children in such a gorgeous affair."