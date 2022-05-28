Elon Musk hopes Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are both able to "move on" from their defamation case.

The billionaire businessman dated Amber, 36, for several months after her split from Johnny, and Elon has now broken his silence about his ex-girlfriend's court case with the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star.

Elon, 50, wrote on Twitter: "I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible."

The Tesla boss made the comments in response to a tweet sent by Lex Fridman, a research scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Lex's tweet read: "My takeaways from Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial: 1. Fame is one hell of a drug (for some). 2. Psychiatrists and lawyers come in drastically varying levels of skill. 3. Lying to millions of people is something humans are capable of. 4. Love can be messy. 5. Mega pint of wine. (sic)"

Elon - who is in the midst of trying to buy Twitter - appeared on his ex-girlfriend's publicly available witness list at the start of the trial. However, he ultimately did not take to the stand at the court in Fairfax, Virginia.

By contrast, Kate Moss - who dated Johnny between 1994 and 1998 - recently appeared via video link to deny rumours that the actor pushed her down a flight of stairs during a holiday in Jamaica.

The 48-year-old model told the court that she slipped and Johnny came to her aid.

She said: "As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back. And I screamed because I didn't know what happened to me and I was in pain.

"He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention."