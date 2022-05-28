Ewan McGregor has "a lot to be thankful for".

The 51-year-old actor - who was raised in the Scottish market town of Crieff - has enjoyed a 30-year acting career that's taken him to Hollywood stardom, and Ewan appreciates the support he's always received from his family.

He shared: "I have got a lot to be thankful for in terms of my mum and dad, that's for sure."

Ewan was actually inspired to become an actor by his uncle Denis.

Reflecting on his uncle's influence, Ewan explained: "He was an actor, he came from Crieff and made it work.

"He'd already done the difficult bit. I sort of followed in his footsteps."

Ewan recently reprised the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi to star in a new Disney+ series.

And the actor - who first played the iconic character in the 'Star Wars' prequel trilogy - has relished the experience.

He told BBC Scotland's 'The Edit': "I could not have imagined it would be so satisfying to play him again. It was really great, I think partly because of the new technology."

Meanwhile, Ewan recently revealed that he hasn't given his wife any advice about joining the 'Star Wars' universe.

The actor thinks it's "cool" that Mary Elizabeth Winstead will play an undisclosed role in 'Ahsoka' - but he hasn't offered her any tips about the challenge.

He said: "She doesn’t need any advice from me, but it was kind of cool that when it came up and she was starting to think about it - we thought it was amazing to both be in this world together.

"It’s something that will [always] be with us. It’s not something that ever goes away."