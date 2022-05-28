Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita are expecting another baby.

The 46-year-old actor and Justin, 36, have made the announcement via social media, with Jesse describing it as a "little bit of good news".

Jesse - who already has Beckett, 22 months, with his husband - wrote on Instagram: "There is a lot of really horrible stuff going on in the world right now, so Justin and I wanted to share a little bit of good news with you. We are expanding our family."

The Hollywood star also hinted at the due date of his baby, saying Beckett is set to become a big brother "this fall".

Last year, meanwhile, Jesse joked that he's raising his son "gay".

The actor - who is best known for playing Mitchell Pritchett in 'Modern Family' - explained that he and Justin were still trying to figure out the personality of their baby boy.

Jesse - who married Justin in 2013 - explained: "It’s a new person in your life, and just like anyone new that comes into your life, you’ve gotta figure out if you like that. It takes a little time."

Jesse sang a series of popular songs to his baby boy for the first few months after his arrival, and the TV star joked that they're "raising him gay until he decides he’s straight".

During an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' in 2021, Jesse quipped: "It’s a lot of show tunes because that’s what I like, so we’re raising him gay until he decides he’s straight!

"On the way back from the hospital we played Britney Spears … so that was his first exposure to music."