Harry Styles has joined forces with Everytown to help tackle gun violence in the US.

The 28-year-old pop star has announced the news on his Instagram page, explaining that proceeds from his tour of North America will go to the non-profit organisation, which advocates for gun control and against gun violence.

Harry - who has more than 45 million followers on Instagram - explained: "Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

"On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items.

"Love, H. (sic)"

Harry - who first found fame in One Direction - has posted the same message on his Twitter page.

He added: "Firearms are the number 1 leading cause of death for American children and teens. (sic)"

In another message, Harry encouraged his fans to actively support the Everytown campaign.

He wrote: "Text 'ACT' to 54433 to join Everytown in the fight to end gun violence. (sic)"

Harry posted the message days after 19 young children and two adults were killed in a school shooting in southern Texas.

Meanwhile, John Legend has called for a change in America's gun laws, arguing that firearms must be taken "off our streets and out of our homes".

He said on Twitter: "When someone shows up with AR 15s and thousands of bullets, they have the advantage of their weapons AND the fact that they know their plan and no one else knows they’re coming. Training may save some children but he will have already killed far too many in the opening seconds

"We need these killing machines off our streets and out of our homes. (sic)"