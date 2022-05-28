Gladys Knight has wished herself a happy 78th birthday.

The legendary singer turned 78 on Saturday (28.05.22), and she's taken to social media to celebrate the occasion and to thank her fans for their support.

Gladys wrote in the caption on her Instagram post: "I am blown away by the amazing outpouring of love and well wishes on this Birthday. Thank you so much! (sic)"

The 'Midnight Train to Georgia' hitmaker revealed she's looking forward to sharing her talents with her fans in the coming year.

And the music icon also wished herself a happy birthday.

Gladys - who has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame - said on the photo-sharing platform: "I appreciate and love each and every one of you. I am grateful for another beautiful year of life and looking forward to continue to share my talents with you, my amazing fans, supporters and loved ones! [heart emojis] Happy Birthday to Me! #xoMsGladys. (sic)"

Earlier this year, Gladys revealed she still relishes the thrill of performing live.

The chart-topping star still gets a huge amount of enjoyment from singing in front of fans.

Asked if she still gets the same enjoyment from being on stage as she did in the early days, Gladys said: "I do. It’s been my life. I’ve been singing since I was four years old and now, here we are."

The singer is also always keen to perform her fans’ favourite songs on tour.

She said: "My fans let me know which is their favourite. I try to connect with them. Whatever you guys want, that’s what you get."