Ray Liotta's fiancee has paid a glowing tribute to the late actor on social media.

The 'Field of Dreams' star passed away on Thursday (26.05.22), aged 67, and Jacy Nittolo has taken to Instagram to praise her fiance, admitting they "couldn’t get enough of each other".

Jacy - who got engaged to the movie star in December 2020 - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical.

"Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other.

"The kind of real love that one dreams of. He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever known…and even that is an understatement. (sic)"

Martin Scorsese also recently paid tribute to the Hollywood star.

The legendary director admitted to being "shocked and devastated" by the news.

He said: "Playing Henry Hill in 'Goodfellas' was a tall order, because the character had so many different facets, so many complicated layers, and Ray was in almost every scene of a long, tough shoot.

"He absolutely amazed me, and I'll always be proud of the work we did together on that picture.

"My heart goes out to his loved ones, and it aches for his loss, way too early."

Lorraine Bracco, who played Karen Friedman Hill in 'Goodfellas', also heaped praise on her former co-star in a heartfelt post.

Lorraine, 67, wrote on Twitter: "I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray.

"I can be anywhere in the world and people will come up and tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta. (sic)"