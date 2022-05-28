Hilary Duff loved the "aftermath" of her home births.

The 34-year-old actress - who has Luca, ten, with ex-husband Mike Comrie, as well as Banks, three, and Mae, 14 months, with Matthew Koma - chose a water birth at home for her two youngest children and Hilary thinks it's "one of the best things" she's ever done.

She explained: "A friend of mine had decided to give birth at home, and as soon as she told me, I was speechless. I didn’t think it was doable.

"With Luca, I had the classic natural birth in the hospital with all the necessary medicines. I waited many years before I had Banks. I had her at 31 and I like to challenge myself, face something that scares me. So, I started doing research, watching documentaries.

"Childbirth is a different experience for every woman and I wanted to try this practice. Supported by my husband, I did it and it was one of the best things I’ve ever done in my life."

Hilary loved being at home and "surrounded by family" in the aftermath of the births.

The 'Wake Up' hitmaker told Grazia magazine: "It is obviously difficult and in some moments uncomfortable, but the aftermath is wonderful: being in your home surrounded by family, with the other children ready to welcome the newborn. When I had Mae, in the middle of the pandemic, I had no intention of going near a hospital anyway."

Hilary originally wanted Luca and Banks to witness the birth of their sister - but her plans never came to fruition.

She said: "Mae got out so fast they managed to get in when their little sister was already in my arms. It was a very sweet moment. Luca then came to sit next to me and Mae and said, 'Mom, we should sing happy birthday to her. It’s her birthday.'"