Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky always forget their wedding anniversary.

The couple – who have daughter India, 10, and eight-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan together - married on 26 December 2010, but rarely celebrate because they are usually so busy with their festive plans.

Asked who is the more thoughtful, Elsa said: “Well, both of us usually forget our anniversary because it’s close to Christmas, when we’ve got lots going on.

“Chris is always putting himself out for me, for example helping with the children.

“One of the things I most admire about him is that he’s a brilliant father.”

Although the 45-year-old actress thinks there are things in their relationship they could have “done better”, she wouldn’t want to change the past.

She said: “We all have things that we could have done better, but our paths have brought us to where we are now and we’re still together.

“I prefer to focus on the present rather than the past or the future.”

The ‘Interceptor’ actress and her husband are very busy with their three children, but their huge collection of animals has made their household even more chaotic.

She told HELLO! magazine: “I’ve lost count [of how many animals we have].

“Sasha wanted a little mouse for his birthday. It was very young, so when I noticed it was getting fat I thought it was just eating a lot. You can guess the rest … He’s rung me here to tell me we now have 10 more.

“Then there are the dogs, the horses, a couple of donkeys, Monty the bearded lizard and four cats, which we adopted when the floods made them homeless.

“Chris says I’m mad, but there’s nothing he can do about it, poor guy.”