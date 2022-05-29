'The Sims 4' is set to add customisable pronouns.

Video game company EA has announced the decision, explaining that it wants to move the characters away from binary gender determinations.

The change is simply the latest in a series of decisions that have been taken in order to help make the franchise more inclusive.

It's hoped that the move will help to normalise the experience of the LGBTQ+ community.

Similarly, EA - which is one of the world's largest gaming companies - has previously outlined its ambition to fight back against racial injustice.

The company said in a statement: "We consider social justice an important part of the well-being of our communities. We contribute to and support organisations working to end systemic racial injustice, fight discrimination and protect human rights in the U.S. and around the world."

EA subsequently explained in more detail how it plans to tackle injustice.

The gaming giant said: "We regularly host and sponsor charitable player events to raise money for organisations that share our commitment to building a more inclusive world. As part of one event, our annual Play to Give, we donated $1 million to six of our social justice partners. "