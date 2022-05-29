Ray Liotta’s family is flying his body home via private jet from the Dominican Republic.

The 'Goodfellas’ actor, 67, passed in his sleep in a hotel in the county while filming his latest movie.

An employee of the Dominican funeral home, Funeraria Blandino in the Dominican capital, Santo Domingo, told DailyMail.com: “The body is now still with us. We have everything ready to send immediately and are waiting for final instructions from the family.”

The plans were initially to send the late actor back home to America tomorrow (30.05.22.)

But given the challenges of getting a body through customs on a weekend on a commercial airline the family is now arranging to have a private jet,

The funeral home worker added: “We hope we can have the plane today. I just know we need to be ready. I’m ready with the paperwork. Normally we take a couple more days. But these are very important people.”

Liotta was already dead when paramedics arrived at the Casa del XVI hotel in Santo Domingo’s Colonial Zone, with a source saying his fiancée Jacy Nittolo, 47, called 911 around 6am Thursday (26.05.22.)

Toxicology results are due this week but authorities have ruled out foul play in his death.

Liotta was in the country filming the movie ‘Dangerous Waters’ with Eric Dane, Odeya Rush and Saffron Burrows.

The plan to fly his remains home come after Liotta’s fiancée, who returned to Los Angeles on Friday (27.05.22), broke her silence about his death with a tribute.

She said on her Instagram: “My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical.

“Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other.”