Shaunie O'Neal has married pastor Keion Henderson.

The 47-year-old reality star - who was married to NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal from 2002 until 2011 and has Shareef, 22, Amirah, 20, Shaqir, 19 and Me'arah, 16 with him - tied the knot with pastor Keion in Anguilla on Saturday (28.05.22) just months after losing her father.

She told PEOPLE: "I just lost my dad in February. So, I really struggled with how I was going to get down the aisle. Losing my dad in the midst of planning this wedding was a lot, so my sons handed me off."

The 'Basketball Wives' star - who is also mother to 25-year-old Myles from a previous relationship - was reportedly walked down the aisle by three of her sons at the Aurora Anguilla Resort and Golf Club and "knew" the location was the right one for the wedding upon first visit.

She said: "We immediately fell in love with it. I think after that first visit, we knew this was the place we wanted to get married. We are proud to connect [with the people on this island]. We wanted our guests to have a weekend of enjoyment. We just like to have fun and love on each other and we wanted to do that with our friends and family."

Shaunie - who filed for divorce from Shaquille back in 2009 over "irreconcilable differences" - started dating Keion in 2019 before getting engaged in 2021 and her now-husband explained that she Shaunie was shocked that he didn't kiss her on their first date.

He said: "I was in California getting ready to preach. ... She finally agreed to meet me if she had time after eating. But [afterwards], I walk her to her car, give her a sideways hug, and I let her get in the car and drive off. She gave me complete pandemonium [over not kissing her] for weeks. So [at the wedding] I showed her the kiss I would have given her the day I met her.