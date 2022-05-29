Alexander Ludwig's wife has suffered her third miscarriage.

The 30-year-old actor - who is known for his starring role as Cato in 'The Hunger Games' - has been married to Lauren Dear since 2020 and took to Instagram to reveal the sad news that she has lost their baby but is "astounded" by her strength and resilience.

Alongside an image of his wife in a hospital bed, he wrote on Instagram: "This woman’s strength astounds me every time. I love you. @laurendludwig and your resilience through this just is one more of the countless reasons I love you. all the bumps life throws our way, we got this."(sic)

The former 'Vikings' star concluded his post by reaching out to his 3.5 million follows on the social media app and reminded them that for any of them going through the same trauma, it is "normal".

He added: "and for anyone else, you’re not alone. It’s a hell of a lot more normal than I thought"(sic)

Prior to sharing his post, his wife Lauren - who works as a Marketing Campaign Manager and is not usually in the public eye - explained that she had considered not sharing anything at all on her own social media but in the end decided to speak up in order to remind others that they are not alone.

She wrote: "I have gone back and forth on whether or not to post anything about this but decided we all need to start talking about the truth more.

Last week @alexanderludwig and I had our 3rd miscarriage. I decided I wanted to share because I don’t think it’s a shameful thing to talk about. I want to help others realize how common miscarriages are and how they aren’t something to be embarrassed about. Going through this has made me realize, I definitely am not alone."